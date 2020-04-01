Local News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council gives $45,000 for elders’ dinners

April 1, 2020 130 views

By Donna Duric Writer A community group that provides free meals and a night of socializing for local elders every month got $45,000 from Six Nations Elected Council to continue with their initiative. The Golden Spoon, which began on Feb. 28, 2019, received the funding from elected council two weeks ago. The group is made up of community volunteers who cook the free meals and even deliver meals to seniors in the community. Their mission statement is “to develop and provide outreach to our community elders by enhancing their quality of life.” “We have fulfilled our mission statement and we have seen the positive effects of our efforts by watching our community elders enjoy a healthy meal and stay to socialize together and reminisce about their earlier years,” said Golden…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Ontario Northland Rail passenger service suspended

April 1, 2020 51

(Toronto, ON, March 31, 2020) – Early today, Ontario Northland suspended passenger service between Cochrane and…

Read more
Daily

Man faces murder charges in deaths of Saskatchewan boy and grandparents 

April 1, 2020 57

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask.- A Saskatchewan man is facing three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths…

Read more