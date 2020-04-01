Six Nations Elected Council gives $45,000 for elders’ dinners

By Donna Duric Writer A community group that provides free meals and a night of socializing for local elders every month got $45,000 from Six Nations Elected Council to continue with their initiative. The Golden Spoon, which began on Feb. 28, 2019, received the funding from elected council two weeks ago. The group is made up of community volunteers who cook the free meals and even deliver meals to seniors in the community. Their mission statement is “to develop and provide outreach to our community elders by enhancing their quality of life.” “We have fulfilled our mission statement and we have seen the positive effects of our efforts by watching our community elders enjoy a healthy meal and stay to socialize together and reminisce about their earlier years,” said Golden…
