Brant County has confirmed it has had its first COVID-19 death

Brantford, ON – Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) has received notification of the death of an individual at the Brant Community Healthcare System. This is the first confirmed death related to COVID-19 in Brant.

The individual was a female in her 60’s with pre-existing medical conditions. In order to protect privacy, we will not be releasing further specifics regarding this case.

“I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual,” said Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, BCHU Acting Medical Officer of Health. “It’s a difficult time for everyone right now and losing a member of our community is deeply upsetting.”

As the number of confirmed cases has risen over the past week, we understand the concern and anxiety of our residents. Now more than ever, we need to work together to slow the rate of infection.

All residents who are not performing essential or critical services in our community are advised to stay at home, avoid non-essential trips and keep two metres between yourself and others whenever you need to leave your home.

