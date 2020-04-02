Brantford gets funding to protect city’s most vulnerable during COVID-19 crisis

New Funding for The City of Brantford Will Help with Delivery of Critical Support Services

BRANTFORD— The Ontario government is providing $970,300 to the City of Brantford to help protect the health and safety of the province’s most vulnerable people in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

This funding can be used by municipalities and social service providers such as homeless shelters, food banks, emergency services, charities and non-profits to support delivery of critical services, hire additional staff, acquire more personal protective equipment, and find ways to promote social distancing and self-isolation to keep people safe and healthy. The City of Brantford will determine how this funding is distributed locally to provide people in the community with the support they need.

“We are acting quickly to support those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless during this unprecedented time,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “This funding is going straight to communities, who know best what the immediate needs are on the ground.”

“In these extraordinary times, my Office is working collaboratively with Mayor Davis and all Regional leaders to help alleviate the social and financial stresses that are brought on by this health emergency” said Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma. “I also salute many local businesses who are showing the Ontario Spirit that are innovating and re-tooling as we speak to provide much needed supplies such as hand-sanitizer, face masks and other supplies to our frontline workers who are working tirelessly to help our community”.

We are providing $148 million to local service managers and Indigenous program administrators all across Ontario to give them flexibility to expand the key services they already offer to meet their local needs. For example, this funding could be used for emergency loans for people having a hard time paying rent. It is up to communities to respond to local needs.

This money is part of Ontario’s $200 million services relief funding to help protect the province’s most vulnerable people.

