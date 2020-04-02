Man accused of Brantford double murder arrested after escaping jail

Kareem Zedan, 22, of Pickering, Ont., was arrested in Thunder Bay on March 24th and is charged for two counts of First-Degree Murder in a double-homicide in the City of Brantford. Brantford Police said they did not learn of his escape until Thursday morning. He is charged in the shooting deaths of 64-year-old Larry Reynolds and his wife, 62-year-old Dorothy Lynn VanEvery. The Brantford couple was found dead in their home on the morning of July 18, 2019.

Thunder Bay police said in the evening hours of Wednesday, April 1, Kareem Zedan escaped lawful custody from the Thunder Bay District Jail. He remains at large. He had been scheduled to appear via video before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford today , Thursday April 2 2020.

Brantford Police were working with the OPP to find the escapee.

“We (Brantford Police) are aware of the escape of Kareem Zedan, Wednesday evening from the Thunder Bay District Jail,” police said in a statement. “Our service learned of this today and we are working alongside the OPP in sharing information with Thunder Bay (police) to help locate and arrest Zedan.”

The accused is described as a Black male, about 6’1” tall with a thin build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Zedan is considered dangerous and is possibly armed.

Police are advising the public if you see Zedan do not confront or approach him. Immediately call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251