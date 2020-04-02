Six Nations has four more cases of confirmed COVID-19

Checkpoints remain in effect at Six Nations (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Lynda Powless

Editor

Six Nations has four more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Six Nations Elected Council made the announcement in a Facebook post this morning, Thursday, April 2, 2020. That brings the total number of cases of COVID-19 at Six Nations to seven.

Few details are provided on the four new cases whether they are community transmitted or the result of travel. The positive test results were reported on April 1, 2020. They began self-isolating upon symptom development and testing; and continued to self-isolate until test results were communicated

In an unrelated move Six Nations largest private employer Grand River Enterprises closed its plant to a skeleton crew today (Thursday, April 2, 2020) after reports that Six Nations Elected Council had asked the plant to close. The plant had remained open producing tobacco product with a large number of employees. The driveway was blocked off early today and employees in a long line of cars were seen turning around at about 5 a.m. Turtle Island News has been told the plant may only be closed for a few days for cleaning but some employees may be diverted to other plants or are being offered lay-off notices. GRE did not answer calls to the plant.

Elected Chief Mark Hill said in a statement Thursday “I join the community in sending strength to all those who receive positive confirmation today. Now is the time to increase our dilligence as a community. COVID-19 is here and we must re-double our efforts to slow the spread and save lives.”

He added “Now is the time to show the true strength of our community by taking all necessary precautions to slow the person to person contact.”

At the same time the city of Brantford now has 29 cases of COVID-19.

Six Nations checkpoints at its borders continue to remain in effect.

Add Your Voice