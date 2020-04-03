Brantford police warn of suspicious man trying to grab woman

BRANTFORD – Brantford Police are warning women to be cautious after a man tried to grab a 16-year-old girl walking south on Shelalrds Lane Thursday night (April 2, 2020) shortly after 8:30 p.m. with a friend.

It was the third such incident in almost three months.

Police said the two 16-year-old teenagers were heading south on Shellards Lane on April 2nd, 2020 just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Diana Avenue when they spotted a small white four door sedan driving east on Diana Avenue.

Inside the vehicle a lone man, described as being in his mid to late 20’s, Middle Eastern, with dark hair and a dark coloured beard drove by, stopped and then waved the two females towards his car. The teenagers ignored the mans’ gesture and continued walking

The vehicle continued and was seen conducting a U-Turn and attempting to follow the two teenagers.

The females advise that while on Shellard’s Lane and Flander’s Drive, the man exited the motor vehicle and approached them. The suspect was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with grey sweatpants.

He approached the girls and asked for their names, they ignored him and continued to attempt to walk away, when he grabbed one of the girls from behind. A group of bystanders saw the incident and offered to help. The man walked back to his car and drove away.

The Brantford Police Service wants to make the public aware of this incident and that we are currently conducting an investigation into similar occurrences in February and March 2020 and are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Similar incidents occurred on February 11, 2020 and January 29, 2020. In those instances Brantford Police Service received a call reporting that, on January 29, 2020 at about 8:40 pm, an unknown male in a vehicle approached two females, aged 21 and 20, in the area of the parking lot of 50 Market Street South. While in his vehicle, he continued to follow the two women as they left the area. The man repeatedly asked the women for their contact information and/or social media accounts. The man left the area but was seen again by the same women a short time later, this time on foot. The man approached the women again; however they were safely able to leave the area.

The suspicious male is described as non-white / light brown skin, mid-to-late 20’s, approximately 5’8”, medium build, with a facial beard trimmed short. The male was wearing dark sweat pants and a dark zip-up sweater with white on the side and the hood over his head. The male was seen driving a white, 4-door sedan.

In a third incident Brantford Police Service received a call about an incident February 11, 2020 at approximately 3:00 pm, a suspicious man in a vehicle approached two 13-year-old girls in the Conklin Rd area and asked them if they would like a ride. The two girls were able to safely leave the area. The suspect has been described as non-white / light brown skin, approximately 25 years of age, wearing a button

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance video in the area is asked to contact police at 519-756-7050 or the Criminal Investigation Section at 519-756-0113 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

