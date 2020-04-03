Ontario Premier Doug Ford says more businesses will be closing in the province in the wake of grim projections about the spread of COVID-19.

Ford says the new closures will take effect Saturday at 11:59 p.m., and will include all industrial construction except for essential projects, such as hospitals.

The announcement comes after public health officials released figures showing between 3,000 and 15,000 could die in Ontario over the full course of the pandemic.

Ford says physical distancing saves lives and his government is prepared to do whatever it takes to protect Ontarians.

Health experts are also warning this could spread to two years.

