Daily
National News

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says more businesses will be closing

April 3, 2020 50 views

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says more businesses will be closing in the province in the wake of grim projections about the spread of COVID-19.

Ford says the new closures will take effect Saturday at 11:59 p.m., and will include all industrial construction except for essential projects, such as hospitals.

The announcement comes after public health officials released figures showing between 3,000 and 15,000 could die in Ontario over the full course of the pandemic.

Ford says physical distancing saves lives and his government is prepared to do whatever it takes to protect Ontarians.

Health experts are also warning this could spread to two years.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford police warn of suspicious man trying to grab woman

April 3, 2020 355

BRANTFORD – Brantford Police are warning women to be cautious after a man tried to grab…

Read more
Daily

Ontario closing more businesses effective Saturday to limit spread of COVID 19 

April 3, 2020 65

Entry restrictions on some communities including First Nations may be considered By Michelle McQuigge and Shawn…

Read more

Leave a Reply