The latest developments on COVID 19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

11:24 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government would donate $100 million to meet urgent food needs across the country, including in northern and Indigenous communities.

He says the money will help buy and deliver food to the people who need it most.

The organizations who will receive funding include Food Banks Canada, The Breakfast Club of Canada, The Salvation Army and others.

11:21 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian Forces are being sent to northern Quebec to help communities there prepare to respond to COVID-19.

He says the federal government is answering a call from the Quebec government.

In a daily appearance outside his Ottawa residence today, Trudeau also says the federal government has an agreement with Amazon to use its distribution network to send medical supplies to meet provincial needs.

11 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 462 more COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number in the province to 3,255.

Health officials also reported 14 more deaths, bringing the toll to 67.

There are also 192 more resolved cases for a new total of 1,023.

10:20 a.m.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling for the federal Liberals to be more transparent about their response to the COVID-19 crisis.

He wants the government to release national level data on the spread of the virus and its implications.

He also says the government needs to move faster to get money into the hands of business, calling for them to immediately rebate

GST payments.

Scheer says his party wants to be part of a Team Canada approach to virus response, but that doesn’t mean not asking tough questions and demanding accountability.

He says Parliament must find a way to convene remotely to increase oversight of the government.

10:11 a.m.

The growing movement in British Columbia and across Canada to salute health care workers by clapping and making noise each evening at 7 p.m. will gain even more volume tonight.

A statement from the Chamber of Shipping, the voice for the marine industry on Canada’s west coast, says all ships in B.C.

waters will sound their horns in solidarity.

The statement says the audible celebration is noteworthy because ship crews are also working to maintain essential transportation networks.

The chamber says vessels move critical cargo directly supporting medical efforts or supplying communities to ensure they continue to function.

8:20 a.m.

The Canadian Bankers Association says the country’s six largest banks have deferred more than 10 per cent of the mortgages in their portfolios as borrowers affected by COVID-19 seek financial help.

The association says almost 500,000 requests for mortgage deferrals or to skip a payment have been completed or are in process.

Canadian banks announced a mortgage deferral program over two weeks ago in a move to help those hurt by the steps taken to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The six largest banks said they would allow customers to defer mortgage payments for up to six months among other changes.

6:30 a.m.

A regional government near Toronto has apologized after revealing it accidentally mailed letters to 16 people saying their COVID-19 tests were negative when they were actually positive.

The Region of Peel’s top medical official says the letters were mailed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dr. Lawrence Loh says his team is working to notify the people involved and that changes have been made to their process to ensure the mistake doesn’t happen again.

