Daily
National News

Grand Erie School Board cancels all trips, events for 2019-2020 school year

April 7, 2020 1 view

BRANTFORD. – The Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB) has cancelled all extracurricular activities, events and trips for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

The cancellations include all school trips, spring sporting events, tournaments and meets, graduations, proms, dances, athletic banquets, the DELF (Diplôme d’Études en Langue Française) and parent-focused activities, the board announced Tuesday April 7 2020.

The GEDSB said the decision was made out of an “abundance of caution” and in light of the extended province-wide school closures and physical distancing guidelines mandated by the Ontario Medical Officer of Health. It was also made to prioritize the re-establishment of classroom routines and learning for students and staff should Grand Erie schools re-open in May.

Brenda Blancher, Director of Education

“We know this will be disappointing news for many of our students and their families,” said Brenda Blancher, Director of Education. “We recognize these are special events that greatly enhance our students’ experience in school and that much energy has already gone into their planning. As a board, however, we must do everything we can to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. This has been, and will continue to be, our highest priority as we all work to get through COVID-19 together.”

Last week, the Ministry of Education extended province-wide school closures to May 4 due to COVID-19.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Grand River Champion of Champions Pow Wow has been cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19

April 7, 2020 54

Ontario’s largest pow wow , Six Nations Champion of Champions  Pow Wow,  has been cancelled for…

Read more
Daily

Kahnawake Peacekeepers issue fine for COVID-19 non-compliance to non-residents

April 7, 2020 67

KAHNAWAKE- Kahnawake Peacekeepers have issued fines to non-residents  as part of its COVID-19 Task Force directives…

Read more

Leave a Reply