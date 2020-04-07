Grand Erie School Board cancels all trips, events for 2019-2020 school year

BRANTFORD. – The Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB) has cancelled all extracurricular activities, events and trips for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

The cancellations include all school trips, spring sporting events, tournaments and meets, graduations, proms, dances, athletic banquets, the DELF (Diplôme d’Études en Langue Française) and parent-focused activities, the board announced Tuesday April 7 2020.

The GEDSB said the decision was made out of an “abundance of caution” and in light of the extended province-wide school closures and physical distancing guidelines mandated by the Ontario Medical Officer of Health. It was also made to prioritize the re-establishment of classroom routines and learning for students and staff should Grand Erie schools re-open in May.

“We know this will be disappointing news for many of our students and their families,” said Brenda Blancher, Director of Education. “We recognize these are special events that greatly enhance our students’ experience in school and that much energy has already gone into their planning. As a board, however, we must do everything we can to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. This has been, and will continue to be, our highest priority as we all work to get through COVID-19 together.”

Last week, the Ministry of Education extended province-wide school closures to May 4 due to COVID-19.

Add Your Voice