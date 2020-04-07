Grand River Champion of Champions Pow Wow has been cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19

Ontario’s largest pow wow , Six Nations Champion of Champions Pow Wow, has been cancelled for 2020 as a result of COVID-19 (Photo by Jim C Powless)

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Grand River Champion of Champions Pow Wow committee has announced the 2020 event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

In an announcement released Monday the committee said “In light of the COVID-19 crisis throughout the world and in the best interest and safety for our community, dedicated participants and visitors, the Grand River Champion of Champions Pow Wow scheduled for July 24-25 is cancelled.”

The pow wow is the largest tourist event at Six Nations with over 30,000 people visiting over the three day event and generating thousands of dollars in revenue to Indigenous vendors and Six Nations businesses.

The committee said “Our thoughts and prayer go out to everyone! And we thank you for your continued support. Nya:weh/thank-you to those out on the frontlines that are busy keeping all of us safe-doctors, nurses, first responders, store clerks and workers, truck drives and all others?

They advised the community “Please help them to help us – STAY HOME!

Venders can contact the committee if they have not been reached by May 2020. The next pow wow is scheduled for July 23-25 2021.

Add Your Voice