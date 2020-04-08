100 years ago Haudenosaunee women influenced suffragists

By Noelle C. Evans Special to Turtle Island News from WXXI NEWS As March comes to a close, so too does Women’s History Month. In honor of this year’s centennial celebration of the passing of the 19th Amendment, WXXI’s Noelle Evans looks at how Haudenosaunee culture influenced the U.S. suffragist movement. Three prominent U.S. feminists in the 1800s — Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Matilda Joslyn Gage, and Lucretia Mott — learned what women’s equality could look like through personal contact with Native American women. Historian Sally Roesch Wagner of Syracuse is the author of “Sisters in Spirit,” which chronicles the influence of Haudenosaunee women on early U.S. feminists. Tonia Galban works with Ganondagan State Historic Site as a cultural interpreter. Her Mohawk name, Iakonikohnrio, means, “She who has a good mind.”…



