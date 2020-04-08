9 Six Nations COVID-19 cases STAY HOME!

Six Nations protects against COVID-19 concrete barriers go up By Donna Duric and Lynda Powless Writers They’re parking their cars out of sight and walking through fields to get to Six Nations only to be turned away. Others are claiming to be friends of well known Six Nations people and still others are claiming to be delivery people, but without a delivery. Then there are those that park themselves within eyeshot of the Six Nations concrete checkpoints selling tobacco products to those turned away from the community. Products bought at Six Nations during hoard buying a week ago. The results…Six Nations has tightened measures to prevent non-residents from coming into the community as the reserve counted its 8th positive case of Covid-19 over the weekend. Concrete traffic barriers have gone…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice