9 Six Nations COVID-19 cases STAY HOME!

April 8, 2020 103 views
Six Nations has installed checkpoints including this one at Hwy 54 and Painter road and concrete barricades at different access points to the community in a move to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community that as of press time had nine confirmed cases. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

Six Nations protects against COVID-19 concrete barriers go up By Donna Duric and Lynda Powless Writers They’re parking their cars out of sight and walking through fields to get to Six Nations only to be turned away. Others are claiming to be friends of well known Six Nations people and still others are claiming to be delivery people, but without a delivery. Then there are those that park themselves within eyeshot of the Six Nations concrete checkpoints selling tobacco products to those turned away from the community. Products bought at Six Nations during hoard buying a week ago. The results…Six Nations has tightened measures to prevent non-residents from coming into the community as the reserve counted its 8th positive case of Covid-19 over the weekend. Concrete traffic barriers have gone…

