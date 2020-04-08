9 Six Nations COVID-19 cases STAY HOME!

Six Nations protects against COVID-19 concrete barriers go up By Donna Duric and Lynda Powless Writers They’re parking their cars out of sight and walking through fields to get to Six Nations only to be turned away. Others are claiming to be friends of well known Six Nations people and still others are claiming to be delivery people, but without a delivery. Then there are those that park themselves within eyeshot of the Six Nations concrete checkpoints selling tobacco products to those turned away from the community. Products bought at Six Nations during hoard buying a week ago. The results…Six Nations has tightened measures to prevent non-residents from coming into the community as the reserve counted its 8th positive case of Covid-19 over the weekend. Concrete traffic barriers have gone…
Related Posts
National Lacrosse League cancels rest of regular season due to COVID 19
April 8, 2020 23
PHILADELPHIA- The National Lacrosse League has cancelled the remainder of its 2019-20 regular season due to…
Kahnawake COVID-19 Relief Fund Receives $1 Million From Mohawk Online
April 8, 2020 44
(Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake – 8, Onerahtókha/April 2020) The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke (“MCK”) and Mohawk…