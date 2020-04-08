Local News
Special Reports

“Farm Fresh Eggs, if you can get them in the cage!

April 8, 2020 41 views
“Are we here yet?”

Terrylynn Brant travels the Dish with One Spoon treaty area throughout Canada and the U.S., her longhouse basket in hand, reclaiming indigenous food sovereignty through foraging, gathering and collecting Haudenosaunee seeds. With a Masters in Science and teaching degree she shares her knowledge in workshops and speaking engagements. You can reach her through her Mohawk Seedkeepers facebook page. Photos by T. Brant By Terrylynn Brant It’s that time of year again to replenish the chicken flock. This is something we do when either nature, coons or the axe gets the last of the flock. It is generally better to get a completely new flock of chickens each time as sometimes the old flocks and the new flocks just don’t get along. We have four families and that means four coups…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

National Lacrosse League cancels rest of regular season due to COVID 19 

April 8, 2020 23

PHILADELPHIA- The National Lacrosse League has cancelled the remainder of its 2019-20 regular season due to…

Read more
Six Nations has installed checkpoints including this one at Hwy 54 and Painter road and concrete barricades at different access points to the community in a move to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community that as of press time had nine confirmed cases. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

9 Six Nations COVID-19 cases STAY HOME!

April 8, 2020 90

Six Nations protects against COVID-19 concrete barriers go up By Donna Duric and Lynda Powless Writers…

Read more