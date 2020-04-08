Grand River Champion of Champions Pow Wow cancelled due to COVID-19

The Grand River Champion of Champions Pow Wow committee has announced the 2020 event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. In an announcement released Monday the committee said “In light of the COVID-19 crisis throughout the world and in the best interest and safety for our community, dedicated participants and visitors, the Grand River Champion of Champions Pow Wow scheduled for July 24-25 is cancelled.” The pow wow is the largest tourist event at Six Nations with over 30,000 people visiting over the three day event and generating thousands of dollars in revenue to Indigenous vendors and Six Nations businesses. The committee said “Our thoughts and prayer go out to everyone! And we thank you for your continued support. Nya:weh/thank-you to those out on the frontlines that are busy keeping all…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice