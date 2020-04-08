Local News
ticker

Grand River Champion of Champions Pow Wow cancelled due to COVID-19

April 8, 2020 29 views

The Grand River Champion of Champions Pow Wow committee has announced the 2020 event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.  In an announcement released Monday the committee said “In light of the COVID-19 crisis throughout the world and in the best interest and safety for our community, dedicated participants and visitors, the Grand River Champion of Champions Pow Wow scheduled for July 24-25 is cancelled.” The  pow wow is the largest tourist event at Six Nations with over 30,000 people visiting over the three day event and  generating thousands of dollars in revenue to Indigenous vendors and Six Nations businesses. The committee said “Our thoughts and prayer go out to everyone!  And we thank you for your continued support. Nya:weh/thank-you to those out on the frontlines that are busy keeping all…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

National Lacrosse League cancels rest of regular season due to COVID 19 

April 8, 2020 23

PHILADELPHIA- The National Lacrosse League has cancelled the remainder of its 2019-20 regular season due to…

Read more
Six Nations has installed checkpoints including this one at Hwy 54 and Painter road and concrete barricades at different access points to the community in a move to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community that as of press time had nine confirmed cases. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

9 Six Nations COVID-19 cases STAY HOME!

April 8, 2020 90

Six Nations protects against COVID-19 concrete barriers go up By Donna Duric and Lynda Powless Writers…

Read more