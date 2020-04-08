Kahnawake COVID-19 Relief Fund Receives $1 Million From Mohawk Online

(Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake – 8, Onerahtókha/April 2020) The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke (“MCK”) and Mohawk Online Limited (“MOL”) are pleased to announce that the Kahnawà:ke Economic Relief Measures Fund will be receiving a significant boost to aid in the efforts to help the community during this challenging time. MOL has declared an emergency dividend to MCK in the amount of $1 Million—all of which will be directed to the Fund.

MOL, operator of the Sports Interaction egaming brand, was established by the MCK to provide socio-economic benefits to the community of Kahnawà:ke. The declaration of this dividend is perfectly aligned with the MOL’s mandate to provide socio-economic benefits to the community of Kahnawà:ke, particularly during a time of urgent need.

“Mohawk Online contributes millions of dollars a year to Kahnawà:ke’s public finances,” said Grand Chief Joseph Tokwiro Norton. “These emergency funds from Mohawk Online will be of tremendous assistance to help community members with their health, safety and economic needs. MCK is grateful to Mohawk Online’s Board of Directors for its unanimous and unequivocal support.”

“Mohawk Online was formed to provide economic benefits for the community of Kahnawà:ke” said CEO, Dean Montour. “We are proud to be part of the on-going efforts being made to assist community members during this difficult time in our history. This is why we do what we do.”

Prior to declaring the emergency dividend, MOL received legal and financial advice to ensure the dividend would not adversely affect the company’s solvency and MOL would remain a going concern.

Add Your Voice