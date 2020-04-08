Local News
Kahnawake Peacekeepers issue fine for COVID-19 non compliance to non-residents

April 8, 2020 43 views

KAHNAWAKE- Kahnawake Peacekeepers have issued fines to non-residents  as partof its COVID-19 Task Force directives over the April 3rd weekend.Kahnawake Peace KeepersPeacekeepers issued 12 tickets/citations to non-locals attempting to purchase cigarettes on the territory. Each ticket carries a fine of $1000 plus court costs.On April 5th, 2020, at approximately 15:40, Peacekeepers intercepted a non-local man in front of the Kahnawake Fire Brigade. After questioning, it was determined that the man, a Lachine resident, was attempting to purchase cigarettes. The man advised officers that he was not aware of the measures in place as he had recently returned from Ontario. The man was placed under arrest for contravention of section 31 of the Emergency Preparedness Law and released on scene.Peacekeepers will continue to enforce the measures in place, and encourage the…

