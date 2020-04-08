Ontario providing $200 education benefit during COVID-19 crisis

By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations parents are eligible for $200 to $250 to help with their children’s education as schools across the reserve and province remain closed for the foreseeable future. Students are turning to online learning now and the provincial government is giving $200 to parents of students aged 0-12 to help with their at-home educational expenses. Parents of special needs students aged 0-21 are eligible for $250 in funding. Some on-reserve parents were having problems filling out the online application form for the funding because Six Nations schools did not show up as an option in the drop-down menus. The Ontario government has advised selecting the option “my child is not enrolled in either public or private school” and in the corresponding drop down menu, select the…
