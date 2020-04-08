Local News
Six Nations Warns no large Easter Gatherings

Six Nations elected council is warning against having large Easter gatherings this weekend as the community continues to fight the spread of Covid-19. “Under normal circumstances, this coming weekend would be a time for our community to gather under the spring sun,” said Elected Chief Mark Hill. “We are asking you to postpone any scheduled celebrations for when we, as a community, have completely eliminated the Covid-19 virus in our community. If not, this could very well become a spring full of suffering and of loss.” Six Nations Health Services and Ohsweken Public Health are strongly encouraging the community to continue practicing physical distancing by staying home and only going out in public if necessary. “This needs to be an Easter weekend spent only with the immediate family you live…

Six Nations has installed checkpoints including this one at Hwy 54 and Painter road and concrete barricades at different access points to the community in a move to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community that as of press time had nine confirmed cases. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
