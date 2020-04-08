Editorial
National News

The COVID-19 numbers aren’t enough

April 8, 2020 61 views

If there has ever been a time to communicate clearly with your community it’s now. Some First Nation communities are being completely open with their band members filling them in on all information related to COVID-19. Arming them for battle. Restricting access to communities does take some explaining. But it isn’t happening everywhere and some information isn’t getting out. In a number of communities band leaders are treating band members like mushrooms and leaving them in the dark about the facts around COVID-19 spread in their communities. Six Nations is getting information out but it is also one of those having communication issues. The numbers of those affected have been released and even a computer modelling of the projected spread of COVID-19 has been released. And there are pamphlets on…

