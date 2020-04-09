County of Brant Opens a Dedicated COVID-19 Response Line

County of Brant, ON – The County of Brant By-law Enforcement Division, in collaboration with the Brant County Health Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), is opening a dedicated email and phone line to handle reports related to the evolving COVID-19 health emergency.

“We want to offer an easy solution for citizens to contact the County of Brant to report a concern,” said Mayor Bailey. “The Brant County Health Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police have been exceptional partners through this crisis and we will continue to address community concerns as a Joint Enforcement Team.”

For the following concerns, please email COVID-19@brant.ca or call 519.761.8391

Suspected breach of quarantine or self-isolation

Groups of more than five people congregating

Those not practicing social distancing

Use of closed recreational facilities such as playgrounds, skate parks and sports fields

Non-essential businesses that are operating

Workplace concerns related to COVID-19

The dedicated response phone line and email will be responded to (7) days a week from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

To report concerns from Monday to Sunday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, please contact 519.761.8391 or email covid-19@brant.ca.

To report concerns after hours that are not immediate in nature (will be followed up the next business day), please email covid-19@brant.ca.

For ongoing issues that occur after hours that require immediate response, please contact the OPP at *OPP or 1.888.310.1122.

“We are working diligently to educate the public and businesses with respect to the Enforcement of Orders under Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA),” said Bailey. “Our number one goal is protecting the health and safety of our residents. I cannot stress this message enough. You need to do the right thing and stay home. If you must go out for essentials, practice physical distancing.”

The Joint Enforcement Team is proactively patrolling our parks and other public spaces in an effort to encourage the public to limit social interactions and adhere to the regulations. Our focus is to keep our community safe through education, voluntary compliance and enforcement.

Fines for individuals violating a provincial order under the EMCPA can range from $750 to $100,000, including up to one year in jail. Corporations can face fines of up to $10,000,000.

For more information, visit www.brant.ca/COVID-19.

Add Your Voice