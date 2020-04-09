Ontario Power Generation helping in emergenyc food support to northwestern Ontario First Nations

PRESS RELEASE TORONTO, April 9, 2020 – The Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is working with the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA) of Northwestern Ontario to provide COVID-19 emergency food support to its First Nation neighbours. OPG’s donation of $250,000 will be used to buy and distribute food during this time of increased need.

“Neighbours helping neighbours during a time of crisis is what corporate citizenship is all about. We are grateful to the good people of the RFDA who are facilitating the flow of emergency aid and allowing us to connect with these First Nation communities,” said Ken Hartwick, OPG’s President and CEO. “We hope other companies reach out to their First Nation neighbours and do the same.”

The RFDA’s mission is to provide a reliable emergency food delivery system throughout the region by coordinating food collection and delivery to communities in need, many of which are remote and spread across the north. Access to food and cost of food in northern and remote First Nation communities is a challenge at the best of times and becomes even more challenging during a crisis.

“Since the start of COVID-19, RFDA has experienced a 250 per cent increase in regional asks for food security support (acquisition and logistics), and we expect this need to increase further in the months ahead,” said Volker Kromm, RFDA’s Executive Director. “This is a tough time for everyone, but with the generous support from partners like OPG, we will get through it.”

Other recent OPG COVID-19 initiatives include donating 700,000 surgical masks, 75,000 N95 masks and 17,500 Tyvek protective suits to the Province of Ontario for distribution to hospitals and care facilities in need; providing 10 Power Assisted Air Purification Respirators (PAAPRs) to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre; and partnering with Ontario Tech to develop protective shields using 3D printers. Learn more about OPG’s efforts against the spread of COVID-19.

About the Regional Food Distribution Association: The RFDA was formed in June 2003 to develop and implement a coordinated strategy for the delivery of donated food to community organizations who provide for those with food shortage. Its current membership includes a diverse collaboration of emergency food distribution, nutrition education, and hand-up agencies across Northwestern Ontario. To support their efforts, visit http://www.foodbanksnorthwest.ca/

