Six Nations marks its first COVID-19 related death with loss of community member

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations has lost its first citizen to COVID-19.

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill announced Wednesday night a Six Nationsr member has died of COVID-19.

“Our community is grieving today and our hearts and prayers are with the family,” said Chief Mark Hill in a video-post on Facebook. “The loss comes less than two weeks after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in our community on Mar. 28.”

The death of the community member marks the first time the novel coronavirus has claimed the life of an Indigenous person in a community. The COVID-19 related death comes after two weeks of marking the first case of the virus at Six Nations.

Six Nation currently has eight confirmed cases on the territory. That’s the largest number of cases in Canada, more than any other First Nation, Metis or Inuit community.

The Kahnawake Mohawk Territory south of Montreal has five positive cases. Akwesasne Mohawk Territory has one case.

In northern Quebec, Canadian Rangers are moving in to help the 14 Inuit communities in Nunavik where two members have members who have tested positive.

Hill reminded Six Nations people to report to the Six Nations COVID-19 Information and Assessment Centre if they have any symptoms.

Add Your Voice