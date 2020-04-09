The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

11:37

Trudeau says while he hopes to spend some time with his family this Easter weekend, his focus is on getting new emergency aid legislation passed.

He says discussions with opposition parties continue on the bill, which backs up the new wage subsidy program.

Trudeau says it is important to debate the democratic processes that could be put in place in the COVID-19 era, which the opposition wants to have.

11:30

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it will take months of a continued and determined effort to avoid a COVID-19 worse-case scenario.

Trudeau is commenting on models released this morning forecasting how the continued spread of the pandemic will pan out based on how aggressively Canadians follow physical distancing protocols.

He says Canada is at a crossroad and the outcome will depend on how people behave, given there could be ongoing waves of the coronavirus.

He says this means physical distancing is and will be Canada’s new reality until a vaccine is found.

11:25

A total of 42 inmates of federal prisons have tested positive for coronavirus _ a jump of about 30 per cent over the past day.

Correctional Services Canada says that’s out of 208 prisoners tested.

Quebec, with 19 inmate infections, has been hardest hit. British Columbia has reported 15.

Dozens of guards have also been infected.

11:10 a.m.

Nova Scotia has recorded its second death related to COVID-19.

Health officials say a woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions died in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia reported 31 new cases of the viral infection on Thursday, bringing its total to 373 confirmed cases.

Ten individuals are in the hospital, four of those in intensive care _ and 82 individuals have now recovered.

10:35 a.m.

Ontario is now reporting 200 deaths from COVID-19, an increase of 26 people in the past day.

There have been 483 new confirmed cases since Wednesday, with a provincial total of 5,759.

More than 2,300 cases have been resolved, which is 40 per cent of Ontario’s total COVID-19 confirmed cases.

10:05 a.m.

A First Nation in southwestern Ontario says one its members has died of COVID-19.

Six Nations of the Grand River’s elected Chief Mark Hill says the community is grieving the death.

The First Nation says there are eight cases of COVID-19 on the reserve.

9:30 a.m.

With strong control measures, the federal public health agency projects that 11,000 to 22,000 Canadians could die of COVID-19 in the coming months.

The agency released modelling data this morning with different possible scenarios, warning that what happens depends very much on how Canadians behave to keep the respiratory illness from spreading.

It says the fight against the novel coronavirus will likely take many months and require cycles of tighter and weaker controls.

With poor containment measures, the death toll could be much, much higher, the agency says.

8:10 a.m.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is moving to increase its domestic production of personal protective equipment for health-care workers across Canada.

The company, best known for its luxury winter parkas, announced plans last month to start production of medical gear at two Canadian factories.

It now says it will begin to reopen its other Canadian facilities over the next two weeks to bring all eight of its locations into production.

It says at full capacity as many as 900 employees will be working to support the efforts.

7:50 a.m.

WestJet says it plans to bring back nearly 6,400 employees on to its payroll with the help of Ottawa’s emergency wage subsidy program.

WestJet chief executive Ed Sims made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter.

He says employees will be back on the company payroll once the federal government has approved the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program.

