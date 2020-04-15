COVID-19
Assement centre ramps up

April 15, 2020 77 views
Six Nations testing and assessment centre appears ready for community members . See story page 2 (Photo by Jim C Powless)

Covid-19 testing centre ramps up operations By Donna Duric and Lynda Powless, Writers A Covid-19 testing centre has ramped up operations at the Six Nations Community Hall. The drive-thru testing centre, which began construction in March, is now complete. Community members entering the Six Nations recreation centre parking lot are greeted with numerous signs directing them to the appointment-only drive-thru testing site. The testing site is a wooden arched structure in front of the main entrance to the community hall. Plastic sheeting covers the walkway from the testing centre to the community hall doors. Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles while testing takes place. There are no numbers yet on how many people have been tested at the centre to date. The elaborate centre was built with existing…

