COVID-19 cases low but tougher days could come on reserves: Indigenous Services minister

April 15, 2020 51 views

OTTAWA-CP-The federal minister of Indigenous Services says even though the number of COVID-19 cases on reserves remains low, no one should be complacent. Marc Miller told reporters during a news conference on Friday that borders and checkpoints are good for identifying people with COVID-19 entering a community, as well as making people aware of the disease, but the checkpoints can lead people to believe they are safe. He says the remote locations of many Indigenous communities and aggressive measures taken by their leadership have helped keep out the new coronavirus, but they could be more adversely affected due to long-standing social and economic inequities. As of Thursday, there were 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on First Nation reserves and five cases in the Nunavik region of northern Quebec. “No one…

