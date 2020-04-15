GRE making protective masks and sanitizer

By Lynda Powless Writer Six Nations based Grand River Enterprises (GRE) has refitted some of its equipment to produce protective shields instead of tobacco product. GRE president Steve Williams confirmed Tuesday the plant is making protective equipment to battle COVID-19. “Yes, GRE are making protective shields with a ball cap, and we are making hand sanitizer for our front line workers.” The sanitzers labels will bear the name “Healthy Nations” hand sanitizer. He said they are also donating some. “We have already gave the police 150 masks, and we have another 150 for the nursing home if they need them.” GRE is the largest Indigenous manufacturer of tobacco products in the world….



