Kahnawake COVID-19 Relief Find Receives $1 Million From MOHAWK ONLINE

Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake – 8, Onerahtókha/April 2020) -The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke (“MCK”) and Mohawk Online Limited (“MOL”) are pleased to announce that the Kahnawà:ke Economic Relief Measures Fund will be receiving a significant boost to aid in the efforts to help the community during this challenging time. MOL has declared an emergency dividend to MCK in the amount of $1 Million—all of which will be directed to the Fund. MOL, operator of the Sports Interaction egaming brand, was established by the MCK to provide socio-economic benefits to the community of Kahnawà:ke. The declaration of this dividend is perfectly aligned with the MOL’s mandate to provide socio-economic benefits to the community of Kahnawà:ke, particularly during a time of urgent need. “Mohawk Online contributes millions of dollars a year to…



