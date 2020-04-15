Person claiming to have Covid-19 spits in police cruiser

CALEDONIA-A Caledonia man is facing a number of charges after he spit in a police cruiser while claiming he had the coronavirus during an altercation behind a business in town Tuesday night. Haldimand County OPP were called to a Sutherland Street address in Caledonia Tuesday night at 5:47 p.m. after responding to an unwanted person complaint. As police were on their way to the home, they learned the man left the address and fled on foot. Police found the man behind a business on Argyle St. N. Police said the man was “belligerent” while they tried to remove him from the premises for breaching the peace. He spit in the rear of the police cruiser before police took him to the Cayuga police detachment. While jailed, he urinated and spit…
Related Posts
Six Nations Firefighters Douse Brush Fire
April 15, 2020 38
Six Nations Fire Chief Matt Miller chatted with a woman at the brush fire site. with…
Six Nations Police say physical distancing charges “last resort”
April 15, 2020 62
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Six Nations Police say laying charges against Covid-19 physical distancing…