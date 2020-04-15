Person claiming to have Covid-19 spits in police cruiser

CALEDONIA-A Caledonia man is facing a number of charges after he spit in a police cruiser while claiming he had the coronavirus during an altercation behind a business in town Tuesday night. Haldimand County OPP were called to a Sutherland Street address in Caledonia Tuesday night at 5:47 p.m. after responding to an unwanted person complaint. As police were on their way to the home, they learned the man left the address and fled on foot. Police found the man behind a business on Argyle St. N. Police said the man was “belligerent” while they tried to remove him from the premises for breaching the peace. He spit in the rear of the police cruiser before police took him to the Cayuga police detachment. While jailed, he urinated and spit…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice