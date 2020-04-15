Daily
National News

Six Nations Firefighters Douse Brush Fire

April 15, 2020 35 views

Six Nations Fire Chief Matt Miller chatted with a woman at the brush fire site. with no personal distancing measures in effect Wednesday April 15th, 2020. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

Six Nations firefighters responded a brush fire out of control on Cayuga Road Wednesday, April 15 2020. Six Nations Fire Chief watches with onlookers. (Photos by Jim C Powless)

Six Nations Fire Chief Matt Miller stands on the sideline talking to a woman at the brush fire site. Wednesday April 15th, 2020.

Six Nations Fire Services responded to a brush fire at 2483 Cayuga Road just north of Sixth Line next to the home of Grand River Enterprises co-owner Kenny Hill shortly after 4 p.m. today (Wed., April 15, 2020) when the fire appeared to have grown larger than the homeowner and workers could handle.
The fire was quickly extinquished with no injury or damages.

