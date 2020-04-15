Six Nations Police say physical distancing charges “last resort”

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Six Nations Police say laying charges against Covid-19 physical distancing rule breakers would be a last resort.

The police issued a statement Apr. 15 saying they’re working with local groups to encourage physical distancing to keep the community safe with respect to Covid-19.

“The Six Nations Police Service is committed to working with other community first responders, the Emergency Control Group, medical and social services and our community governing bodies to keep all members of our community safe,” police said.

“To date – our community’s response to the current crisis has been excellent. The Six Nations Police Service will work closely with our Community Partners to provide education, awareness and encourage compliance for the purpose of keeping everyone in our community safe from COVID-19. Laying charges would be our last resort.”

The provincial government has issued physical distancing laws to combat the spread of Covid-19 under the Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act.

Some of those measures include the banning of gatherings of more than five people and the requirement that people remain two meters away from each other in public spaces.

Anyone caught violating some of the orders can be fined up to $100,000 or jailed for up to one year.

“Adhering to self isolation and physical distancing reinforces our profound respect for life and protects our most vulnerable,” police said.

Six Nations Police reminded community members who may have symptoms of Covid-19 to call Six Nations Public Health at 519-445-2672.

Anyone with inquires about Covid-19 can also call the Six Nations Covid-19 Assessment Centre at 1-888-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

