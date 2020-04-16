COVID-19 -City of Brantford Neighbours Helping Neighbours Campaign

For Immediate Release – Thursday, April 16, 2020

City enhances Neighbours Helping Neighbours Campaign to provide additional supports during COVID-19 pandemic

BRANTFORD, ON – The City of Brantford is heartened by the response we’ve received to date from citizens who want to help others in need. Residents and organizations throughout Brantford are supporting one another in new and creative ways while social distancing measures remain in place to reduce the rate of transmission of Covid-19.

“In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to keep our community informed of the resources available to them,” said Mayor Kevin Davis. “The overwhelming support the Neighbours Helping Neighbours campaign has received makes me proud to be part of a community where neighbours are stepping up to help one another.”

The Brantford Neighbours Helping Neighbours Campaign is a collaboration between the City and its community partners to share information on how to access food, volunteer locally, support older adults, help families stay active at home, and connect individuals with mental health resources and supports.

As local community groups expand their programming, the City will continue to share the growing list of programs and services available.

The Brantford Neighbours Helping Neighbours Campaign has five key pillars:

Accessing Food

Ensuring residents have safe, easy access to food is a key priority. Local non-profit agencies have adjusted their services so meal programs continue to be available and follow strict sanitation procedures. Grocery stores and local businesses have expanded delivery services and curb-side pickup options, and are offering specific shopping hours for seniors and vulnerable people. For more information on food programs and modified store services, please visit www.brantford.ca/AccessingFood.

Volunteers and Donations

The City recognizes that residents want to offer support to their neighbours by volunteering their time or donating resources. We are very proud that our local Neighbourhood Associations have stepped up to connect volunteers with those in need. The GIGIT Volunteer Marketplace is an ideal place for agencies to post volunteer needs, and for volunteers to view and apply to current postings in their local area.

Residents are also encouraged to join the Caremongering Brantford Facebook group. For more information visit www.brantford.ca/CovidVolunteering.

Healthy Kids at Home

In lieu of the very popular Healthy Kids Passport program (postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic) the City’s Healthy Kids Passport partners are now offering online programs for kids. These include family friendly workouts by Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre staff, a virtual tour of the Brantford Twin Valley Zoo, and more. For details, parents and caregivers are encouraged to visit www.brantford.ca/HealthyKidsAtHome.

Connecting Seniors at Home

Many community agencies are offering free programming online. Get your free digital membership to the Brantford Public Library, Cyber Seniors is offering free one-on-one support to teach you how to video chat with your friends and family, and the Brant Historical Society is offering a virtual tour of historical sites in our community where fires took place in 1911. For more resources, seniors are encouraged to visit www.brantford.ca/ConnectingSeniors.

Mental Health

All of our collective efforts to address COVID-19 poses a range of challenges on individuals and families as they respond to the demands of the situation. The situation is stressful for everyone and it is normal to be anxious and worried. To help, the City has developed a list of mental health support resources that can be accessed in our community. It is important to practice positive coping strategies and utilize online, phone, and in-person resources available. For more information please visit www.brantford.ca/CovidMentalHealth.

If you have a program or resource that you would like to feature as part of the city of Brantford Neighbours Helping Neighbours Campaign, please connect with us at communications@brantford.ca.

To learn more about how you can get involved, please visit brantford.ca/NeighboursHelpingNeighbours.

Add Your Voice