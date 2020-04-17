COVID-19 like a marathon says Brant County Acting Medical Officer of Health

BRANT COUNTY-Brant County Health Unit now has 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those 40 have been resolved, 62 did not require hospitalization, five were hospitalized and there has been one death.

For extended statistics please see graph at the bottom of the story.

Brant County Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke said the number of cases in Brant are settling.

” Over the past week, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brant have settled and we’ve experienced a much more gradual increase. It’s important to be cautiously optimistic at this point, but we must keep in mind that this is not over yet. Due to COVID-19’s prolonged clinical course, we are still experiencing cases and hospitalizations,” she said.

She said “This pandemic is proving to be like a marathon and we are all just beginning the race. But just as any athlete would, Brant has and continues to prepare for the road ahead.”

She encouraged people to continue self help measures. ” By washing our hands, physical distancing and staying home, our community has shown a collective commitment to these essential efforts. Doing so means we’ll all reach the finish line together and healthy.”

She said now is not the time to head to the cottage. ” I’d also like to remind residents that now is not the time to be visiting cottages, cabins or camps in remote areas. While it may be tempting to leave urban centres for more isolated places, doing so can place significant strain on cottage country’s healthcare systems and essential resources. Again, we understand that this is an interruption to how we live our daily lives, but we all need to watch out for each other and we can best do that by staying in areas that have the infrastructure set up to support larger groups of people. ”

Brant COVID-19 Summary

BCHU will no longer issue media releases to announce each new case. The number of lab confirmed, positive cases will be updated daily at 11 a.m.

Last updated: April 17, 2020

Total Confirmed Cases Resolved Non-hospitalized Hospitalized Deaths Total 68 40 62 5 1

Demographics of confirmed cases

Sex Number Percentage Male 26 38% Female 42 62%

Age Number Percentage <20 4 6% 20-39 20 29% 40-59 26 38% 60-79 14 21% 80+ 4 6%

Transmission Number Percentage Close contact of confirmed case 34 50% Travel 11 16% Community (Other) 23 34% Pending – –

COVID-19 Outbreaks at long-term care facilities and retirement homes

​Name of facility Date outbreak declared​ ​Cases in residents ​Cases in staff Deceased ​Date declared over ​Telfer Retirement Home ​March 31 ​0 ​1 ​0 April 6, 2020 ​St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre ​April 2 ​0 ​1 ​0 April 12, 2020

On March 30, the Ministry of Health announced changes for what would constitute a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home. By the new definition, long-term care homes must consider a single, laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member as a confirmed respiratory outbreak in the facility. Please note that these above totals are reflected in the overall case count.

COVID-19 Testing in Brant

Tests Ordered

(Numbers provided by Brant Community Healthcare System) Total 1,590 BCHU does not do in-person assessment or testing, but refers to the Assessment Centre at the Brant Community Healthcare System when those meeting the case definition are identified through our contact centre.

