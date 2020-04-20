Six Nations Elected Council and community enraged over millionaire’s house party

By Donna Duric

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations community members are outraged after learning local businessman and Grand River Enterprises partner Kenny Hill held a large house party at his residence on Sixth Line Road Saturday despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic looming across the country.

The party was held despite provincial and federal emergency efforts to essentially shut down the country and ban gatherings of five or more people in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Hundreds of outraged community members took to Facebook over the weekend condemning the actions of Kenny Hill.

Reports say at least 25 vehicles were seen parked in his driveway during the late night party and many questioned how his guests were able to pass through the reserve’s checkpoint system, put in place three weeks ago to allow only Six Nations residents and essential services’ workers access to the territory to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement from Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Councillor Nathan Wright said Hill’s was one of a number of gatherings held over the weekend but he did not provide information on any other gatherings.

After numerous community complaints police were called to Hill’s residence and the party eventually broke up.

But elected council blasted Hill and others for holding the gatherings saying they “unequivocally condemn” the

actions.

“These gatherings demonstrate a complete disregard for the procedures and directives put in place by the Emergency Control Group to keep our community safe and to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. One of the gatherings (Kenny Hill’s) is a key focus for the community…and we would like to state that any large gathering further endangers the lives of our residents and community and creates unnecessary risk for our frontline workers.”

Hill, part owner of tobacco manufacturer Grand River Enterprises, is the uncle of Six Nations

Elected Chief Mark Hill. To avoid a conflict of interest, Six Nations Elected Council appointed Coun. Nathan Wright as the spokesperson on the steps being taken to address the Saturday night party.

“Given the serious nature of one of these questionable gatherings, Councillor Nathan Wright will be speaking on behalf of the Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council on this matter only, to avoid any conflict of interest,” elected council noted in a statement.

Under provincial law, Hill can be fined up to $100,000 or face imprisonment of one year for disobeying the emergency order banning gatherings of five or more people.

In response, Six Nations’ Emergency Control group will be looking at another system to prevent non-residents from accessing the territory. Currently, motorists have been displaying colour-coded passes on their dashboards but there are reports the colour-coded papers have been photocopied to allow non-residents access to the reserve.

It’s not known if police will lay charges at this time.

“Any directives from the Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council in regards to police conduct or enforcement will come from Elected Chief Mark B. Hill or his designate,” elected council said in a statement.

Six Nations Police said last week in a press release they would lay charges against community members defying the provincial orders “as a last resort.”

Six Nations Police and Elected Council have yet to meet and determine whether or not they will implement the provincial order on the reserve. Provincial law does not usually apply on the reserve, except the Highway Traffic Act.

“To date, full council has not received communication from the Six Nations Police on approving the use of the Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act, how it will apply, or how they will address large gatherings like the ones that occurred over the weekend in a fair, accountable and transparent manner,” elected council stated. “These discussions will take place to mitigate risks on all levels and put measures into place that will assist in the prevention of COVID-19 transmission within our borders.”

“In closing, we remind everyone residing in Six Nations of the Grand River community that COVID-19 is a deadly virus and we must take every measure to continue social distancing; stay in our own homes and reach out to family and friends through social media, phone calls and other online platform measures.” We are doing well but the situation with COVID-19 is not over and we must keep our diligence for the protection of everyone, council noted, adding, “We are still in the first phase of this pandemic, and the number of confirmed cases are expected to increase across the province of Ontario. We cannot become complacent simply because our numbers are lower than surrounding communities.”

Six Nations has had nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, with seven cases resolve and one death.

Elected council says those numbers may not be accurate as they only reflect the outcome of 200 tests done on community members. Numbers do not include those who may be untested or asymptomatic.

“It is important for the community to understand that a person can pass COVID-19 to another person for two days before they even have symptoms. This means that a person can carry the virus without showing symptoms and pass this virus to vulnerable people in our community; our Elders, knowledge keepers, infants and those with chronic medical conditions. These vulnerable people may suffer a much more serious form of this disease.”

The Six Nations Emergency Control Group said it strongly encourages the community to call the local authorities immediately if people notice unsafe or unlawful behaviour.

Six Nations Police are expected to issue a press release and did not respond to Turtle Island News requests for further comment as of Monday afternoon.

It’s not known if Hill or any of his guests will self-isolate for 14 days after gathering for the risky party. Hill has not responded to requests for comment.

