OLG makes almost $1 million payment to Brantford

OLG MAKES FOURTH-QUARTER PAYMENT TO BRANTFORD

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON – Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has issued a fourth quarter (January 1 to March 31, 2020) non-tax gaming revenue payment of $933,949 to the City of Brantford for hosting Elements Casino Brantford.

Acting together on the advice of public health authorities, OLG and its service providers temporarily closed all casinos in Ontario on March 16, 2020. The casino closures remain in effect until it is safe to resume operations.

“During these unprecedented times, we all feel a closer connection to our local community. Often the biggest impacts are the result of actions we take to help our neighbours,” said Will Bouma, MPP for Brantford-Brant. “This fourth-quarter payment comes at a vital time as all levels of government work together to support people and employers during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

OLG makes payments to host communities under the Municipality Contribution Agreements, using a prescribed formula consistently applied across all sites in Ontario that is based on a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site or sites. Due to the temporary closure of all gaming sites, this quarter’s payment was impacted by approximately 15 days’ worth of revenue and OLG expects the July 2020 payment will also be impacted.

In the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the City of Brantford received a total of $5,495,075. Life to date, Brantford has received more than $88 million in non-tax gaming revenue.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; PlayOLG Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided more than $52 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year, proceeds from OLG’s operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Add Your Voice