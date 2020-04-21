Six Nations Police will not lay charges against property owner who staged large party

SIX NATIONS POLICE RESPOND TO REPORT OF A PARTY

On Saturday, April 18th, 2020, at 11:50 pm, Six Nations Police received a report of a large gathering of people at a structure located on Sixth Line Road.

Police attended and observed approximately twenty vehicles in the parking lot at the location. Officers spoke with an individual who identified himself as security.

The attending officer provided information as to the high risks posed by not complying with “Physical Distancing” and “No gathering of more than 5 people” measures.

Police relayed to the people inside the building that police were needed at another serious incident but would be returning and Roadside Vehicle Checkpoints would be set up in the vicinity of their gathering.

Approximately two hours later, officers returned to the location and found the property vacated and all locked up.

This was the only report made to Police.

The Ministry of the Attorney General’s Director of Crown Operations, responsible for prosecuting charges laid under the Emergency Measures and Civil Protections Act was contacted on Monday, April 20th 2020. The Director confirmed that the Six Nations Police response was appropriate for the circumstances.

Recognizing Community Health concerns, the property owner agreed to wait until the COVID-19 virus situation is resolved before having any other gatherings.

The COVID-19 virus has the potential to spread when there are more than 5 people gathered at one location. We cannot become complacent simply because our numbers are lower than surrounding communities.

It is important for the community to understand that a person can pass COVID-19 to another person for 2 days before they even have symptoms. This means that a person can carry the virus without showing symptoms and pass this virus to vulnerable people in our community; our Elders, knowledge keepers, infants and those with chronic medical conditions. These vulnerable people may suffer a much more serious form of this disease.

We urge the community to be leaders within your own homes by committing to physical distancing, and to call the Six Nations Information and Assessment Centre toll free at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909 if you are exhibiting any symptoms. Staff are ready and waiting for your call.

A reminder to everyone in our community to:

Ø Take every measure to stay at home, especially if you feel ill;

Ø Practice physical distancing if you must go out in public, including wearing a mask;

Ø Keep your bodies and surroundings clean and disinfected, especially your hands by washing them often and for at least 20 seconds;

Ø Sneeze and cough into your sleeve, elbow or tissue; throw the tissue in a lined waste paper basket and wash your hands.

Ø Monitor yourself for symptoms that include a new or worse cough, fever, sore throat, runny nose, shortness of breath, nasal congestion or a hoarse voice and report any signs immediately to the Six Nations COVID-19 Information and Assessment Centre at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909

