$306.8 million in pandemic funding for Indigenous businesses

By Donna Duric Writer There’s $306.8 million coming down the pipeline for Indigenous businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. After many Indigenous businesses found they did not qualify for the federal government’s business stimulus packages announced in March, the Prime Minister expanded the programs to include Indigenous businesses. But details on the federal business funding are still scarce. Locally, Two Rivers Community Development Centre is expected to administer the funds to Six Nations businesses. But David Vince, CEO of Two Rivers, says they’re still awaiting details on how the federal funding package will roll out. “We anticipate delivering the programs, but at this time we do not know the terms, conditions, total value of funding, application process, eligibility criteria, loan limits, and allowable interest rate range (we anticipate below market…
