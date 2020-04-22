Sports
Celebrating Tom Longboat’s historic Boston Marathon win!

April 22, 2020 55 views

By Josh Giles Writer It’s been 113 years since Six Nations long distance runner Tom Longboat hit the marathon stage and became one the world’s best marathon runners. On April 20th, 1907 the 20-year-old Six Nations man would cement not only his spot in history but positively spotlighted his home community of Six Nations of the Grand River. In 1907, the Boston Marathon was still in its beginning stages. It only had nine different winners in its previous ten years when Tom Longboat would become the third Canadian ever to win it, as well as the first Indigenous runner. The Six Nations man didn’t just win the race. He beat the previous record by 4 minutes and 59 seconds. An article from the Boston Globe on April 20, 1907 read,…

