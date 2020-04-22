COVID-19
Editorial

Community safety trumps individualism when lives at risk

April 22, 2020 95 views

Some times you just have to shake your head and say it.. really seriously! A huge party during a crisis! The entire Six Nations community is in crisis from a virus that doesn’t care if you have any money or not, what colour you are or if you a male or female. It doesn’t care what your politics are or even if you are well liked. It is a deadly virus and we are in its most critical phase. Checkpoints have been put up in an effort to stop or slowdown the spread of COVID-19. A community member has already been lost, a victim of this deadly virus, seven others have battled the virus and one more still is. And everyone is keeping their fingers crossed that will be the…

