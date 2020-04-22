Concerns raised around hiring of Cannabis Commission staff

By Donna Duric Writer At least one councillor is questioning the hiring process for the Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) after learning a project manager will be hired without advertising or posting the position. The SNCC says it has been meeting via video or teleconference since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and wants to move forward with hiring a project manager to assist the commission with developing cannabis regulations. Coun. Helen Miller questioned why the job is not being pubically advertised when commission Chair Nahnda Garlow told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Tuesday April 14, 2020 they already had someone in mind for the position. “I understood you say you had somebody picked out,” said Miller. “I would prefer having it advertised.” But Garlow said it won’t be advertised…



