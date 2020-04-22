Health experts say COVID-19 outbreak has likely peaked in Ontario

The Ontario government today released updated COVID-19 modelling, which shows that the enhanced public health measures, including staying home and physically distancing from each other, are working to contain the spread of the virus and flatten the curve. However, the Chief Medical Officer of Health says emergency measures must remain in place to continue reducing the number of cases and deaths. “The modelling clearly demonstrates that we are making progress in our fight against this deadly virus,” said Premier Doug Ford. “That’s due to the actions of all Ontarians, those who are staying home and practising physical distancing, and to the heroic efforts of our frontline health care workers. “But COVID-19 continues to be a clear and present danger, especially to our seniors and most vulnerable citizens,” he said. “That…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice