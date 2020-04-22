COVID-19
Local News

Party Forces Security tightening at checkpoints

April 22, 2020 119 views
Six Nations people are posting signs all over the community encouraging others to stay home and say thanks to all front line workers. See page 17. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

Checkpoint security tightened after huge party at Six Nations By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations Police will not be laying any charges against local businessman and Grand River Enterprises partner Kenny Hill despite outrage by both community members and Elected Chief Mark Hill over the holding of a large house party on his property on Sixth Line Road Saturday night. The party was held despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic looming across the country. Six Nations Police confirm the large gathering was the only one held over the past weekend. They said they attended at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, April 18th, 2020, at a structure at his property where about 20 vehicles were parked around the structure. Police said they spoke with security on site providing information on the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Concerns raised around hiring of Cannabis Commission staff

April 22, 2020 124

By Donna Duric Writer At least one councillor is questioning the hiring process for the Six…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations voter turnout up 21 per cent in 2019 federal election

April 22, 2020 68

By Donna Duric Writer Over 1,100 people from Six Nations voted in the federal election last…

Read more