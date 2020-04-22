Local News
Six Nations voter turnout up 21 per cent in 2019 federal election

April 22, 2020 70 views

By Donna Duric Writer Over 1,100 people from Six Nations voted in the federal election last fall, a 21 per cent increase over the 2015 federal election, when 883 people from the community voted. Out of 5,643 eligible voters on Six Nations, 1,105 people voted in the 2019 federal election for the Brantford-Brant riding. That was an increase of 222 people over 2015 voting numbers. About 20 per cent of eligible voters on Six Nations cast a ballot in last year’s election. Six Nations people voted overwhelmingly for New Democratic Party candidate Sabrina Sawyer, who raked in 447 ballots from local voters. Coming in second was Liberal candidate Danielle Takacs, who garnered 305 Six Nations votes and in third was Conservative candidate Phil McColeman, who garnered 245 Six Nations votes….

