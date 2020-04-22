UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: A Time To Give Thanks

By Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com A few months ago if anyone told me I would have to be staying at home, stopping all travel, dealing with most stores and services shutting down right across the entire world and being terrified of catching a virus and dying, I would have thought they were nuts. This is the extraordinary reality that everyone on the planet now faces. It is like we all went to sleep and had a bad dream that we can’t wake from. As the weeks move along and we are all isolating in our homes we are worried about loved ones we can not see in person. It is difficult to be hopeful that things might return to normal at some point. We may not return to anything we know…
