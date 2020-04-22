Wade Monague picked by North Bay Battalion

Wade Monague gets taken 21st in OHL U18 Draft Seventeen year old Wade Monague may have missed out on his chance to be taken in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Priority Draft, but that disappointment didn’t last long when the U18 Draft scooped him up. Early in the second round, Monague was selected with the first pick by the North Bay Battalion and twenty-first overall in the entire draft. “We’re surprised that he wasn’t taken in the priority draft. We had our eyes on him for a while,” said Battalion General Manager Adam Dennis. “He’s big, he has athleticism and he seems like a team leader by being very vocal on the ice.” Monague himself was shocked. “I couldn’t put it into words how excited I was when I got…



