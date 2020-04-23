National News
ticker

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde says federal funding investment in First Nations students

April 23, 2020 82 views

OTTAWA, April 22, 2020 – Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde says the Prime Minister’s announcement Wednesday, April 22nd on new funds for First Nations post-secondary education is an important investment in First Nations students and an investment in a stronger Canada for everyone.

Perry Bellegarde Assembly of First Nations National Chief

“As National Chief I have been pushing Canada to ensure the First Nations inherent and Treaty right to education is implemented and that our students are supported,” said AFN National Chief Bellegarde. “Investing in First Nations – the youngest, fastest growing population in Canada – is good for all of us.”

Prime Minister Trudeau today announced a one year $75 million investment in Indigenous post-secondary education, with $65 million going to support First Nations post-secondary education students. These investments will increase the funds available to students through the Post-Secondary Student Support Program (PSSSP). The PSSSP aims to improve the socio-economic outcomes for First Nations by providing eligible students with funding to pursue opportunities at the post-secondary level, consistent with the principle of First Nations control of First Nations education.

The Assembly of First Nations will be pursuing further details on today’s announcement and will continue to push the Crown to honour and fulfill our inherent and Treaty right to education.

To learn more about PSSSP funding opportunities, visit: https://www.sac-isc.gc.ca/eng/1100100033682/1531933580211

The AFN is the national organization representing First Nations citizens in Canada.  Follow AFN on Twitter @AFN_Updates.

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

COVID-19

U.S. unsure it can meet deadline to disburse funds to tribes 

April 24, 2020 31

By Felicia Fonseca THE ASSOCIATED PRESS FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.- The U.S. Treasury Department said it’s unsure if…

Read more
National News

Mississaugas of Credit First Nation has first case of Covid-19,  Six Nations cases rise to 11

April 23, 2020 217

UPDATED FRIDAY APRIL 24, 2020 By Donna Duric and Lynda Powless Writers Six Nations of the…

Read more

Leave a Reply