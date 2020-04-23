AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde says federal funding investment in First Nations students

OTTAWA, April 22, 2020 – Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde says the Prime Minister’s announcement Wednesday, April 22nd on new funds for First Nations post-secondary education is an important investment in First Nations students and an investment in a stronger Canada for everyone.

“As National Chief I have been pushing Canada to ensure the First Nations inherent and Treaty right to education is implemented and that our students are supported,” said AFN National Chief Bellegarde. “Investing in First Nations – the youngest, fastest growing population in Canada – is good for all of us.”

Prime Minister Trudeau today announced a one year $75 million investment in Indigenous post-secondary education, with $65 million going to support First Nations post-secondary education students. These investments will increase the funds available to students through the Post-Secondary Student Support Program (PSSSP). The PSSSP aims to improve the socio-economic outcomes for First Nations by providing eligible students with funding to pursue opportunities at the post-secondary level, consistent with the principle of First Nations control of First Nations education.

The Assembly of First Nations will be pursuing further details on today’s announcement and will continue to push the Crown to honour and fulfill our inherent and Treaty right to education.

To learn more about PSSSP funding opportunities, visit: https://www.sac-isc.gc.ca/eng/1100100033682/1531933580211

The AFN is the national organization representing First Nations citizens in Canada. Follow AFN on Twitter @AFN_Updates.

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations

