Mississaugas of Credit First Nation has first case of Covid-19,  Six Nations cases rise to 11

UPDATED FRIDAY APRIL 24, 2020

By Donna Duric and Lynda Powless

Writers

Six Nations of the Grand River has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday) while the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, which neighbours Six Nations, has just announced its first case.

“We want to thank members for being diligent and practising social distancing yet even with this, we have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in our community,” MCFN wrote in a statement. “We want the community and members to know this person is in quarantine and under the supervision of Public Health.”

Due to confidentiality , MCFN said it will not be revealing the identity of the person but told Turtle Island News the”transmission source is unknown to MCFN at this time but is being investigated by Public Health. MCFN Chief and Council, is encouraging members to maintain social distancing and practice increased sanitizing/hand washing.”

Public health is taking steps to notify those who have come into contact with that individual, MCFN noted.

“We want to assure you that MCFN Chief and Council are actively taking precautions and actions to address the potential impacts of COVID-19 in our community.”

All gas stations and variety stores remain closed in the community.

Meanwhile at Six Nations, the number of positive cases to date inched up to 11 on Thursday, Apr. 23, with sources telling Turtle Island News there are two new positive cases of COVID-19 on the reserve.

Late Thursday Six Nations’ health department confirmed the two new cases but has not indicated how the two came into contact with the virus whether through travel or community transmission.

In a statement Public health officials said they are echoing the importance of community members to keep practicing social distancing and getting tested for the virus in the wake of the news. “The curve was flattening and now we are having what we all hope is a very small blip,” says Six Nations Health Services Director Lori Davis Hill. “But the height of that blip will be decided by our actions in the coming days.”

She is reminding the public that the 11 confirmed cases to date is likely not an accurate snapshot of what the reality may be for Six Nations.

“That number only comes from the 282 community members who have been tested. We need the community to understand that anyone who is experiencing symptoms should be tested, so that an accurate picture of COVID-19 can be uncovered, understood and investigated,” says Davis Hill.

Public Health Officials have completed the contact tracing. Anyone contacted by Public Health would be asked to self-isolate for 14 days, monitor themselves for symptoms and report symptoms promptly so that testing can be completed.

Anybody noticing any symptoms of COVID-19 – a new or worse cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose/nasal congestion, sore throat/difficulty swallowing, bodyaches or a hoarse voice – is asked to contact the Six Nations COVID-19 Information and Assessment Centre toll free at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Public Health Officials are reminding our community to:

Take every measure to stay at home, especially if you feel ill;

Practice physical distancing if you must go out in public;

Keep your bodies and surroundings clean and disinfected, especially your hands by washing them often and for at least 20 seconds;

Sneeze and cough into your sleeve, elbow or tissue; throw the tissue in a lined waste paper basket and wash your hands.

There has been one death, a man in his 80s, and seven resolved cases of COVID-19 on Six Nations.

Thursday a local convenience store in Ohsweken closed its doors after an employee, who had not been actively working in the store before they became aware of the potential risk was contacted by Health Officials as having come into contact with a person who showed symptoms of COVID-19. Both are undergoing testing.

The store manager cautioned they have learned the employee did report he visited the store to purchase gas Monday, April 20th beween 6-6:30 p.m.. The manager encouraged anyone who may have visited the store during those hours to contact Six Nations COVID-19 working group and monitor themselves for any symptoms in coming days.The manager said they will be working with Six Nations Public Health and the Six Nations Emergency Control Group “to take every precaution necessary and will notify the public of the situation as it unfolds.”

You can contact the Six Nations COVID-19 Information and Assessment Centre toll free at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Six Nations Elected Council did not return emails seeking comment or information on the two new positive cases.

