OPP charge Six Nations woman after vehicle fails to stop

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – A 25-year-old Six Nations woman is facing multiple charges after a vehicle failed to stop for police and fled the area on Argyle Street South in Caledonia, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment said.

OPP said on Friday April 24, 2020 at 2:47 p.m. OPP were patrolling the area on Argyle Street South when an officer said a vehicle abruptly turned into a business parking lot, nearly striking a cyclist.

When police approached the vehicle to speak with the driver, the vehicle fled the parking lot southbound on Argyle Street south before turning west bound onto Sixth Line, failing to stop for police.

Police said they were able to identify the driver and, in the interest of public safety, did not engage any further in a pursuit of the vehicle.

A short time later, the Six Nations Police Service located the vehicle and the driver was placed under arrest.

OPP has charged Jade Thomas, 25, of the Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation with:

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle

Fail to Comply with an Undertaking

Drive while under suspension

Use plates not authorized for vehicle

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

