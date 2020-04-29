Local News
Bread and Cheese plans still up in the air

April 29, 2020 110 views
Six Nations’ 184 year old event “Bread and Cheese” may be a victim of Covid-19 this year (Photo by Jim C Powless file photo 2018)

By Donna Duric Writer It’s not yet known how the beloved tradition of Bread and Cheese will be celebrated this year, or if it will be celebrated, as the community still grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event, which usually draws thousands to the grounds of the Six Nations Sports and Recreation Centre during the Victoria Day weekend to pick up their fresh bread and cheese, can’t go ahead as planned but Six Nations Elected Council may try to find a way to salvage it. At least one councillor suggested taking the money usually spent on bread and cheese – about $35,000 – and donating it to the Six Nations Food Bank to help families in need during the pandemic. “They feed over 500 people a week,” said Coun….

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
