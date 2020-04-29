Elected Council refuses $10,000 pipeline donation

By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations Elected Council is refusing a $10,000 donation offer from TransCanada Energy to help the community in its fight against COVID-19. Elected Council voted on Monday to refuse the money based on principle, saying the energy company plans to build a pipeline across Wetsuweten territory in British Columbia and elected council has been vocally supportive of the Wetsuweten Hereditary Chiefs’ opposition to the pipeline. Enbridge Gas has also offered Six Nations $10,000 but council is still pondering accepting that donation. They`re going to do further research before deciding whether or not to accept the money from Enbridge, council said during its political liaison meeting Monday morning. “I know that pipelines have been an issue across the country,“ said Elected Chief Mark Hill. Coun. Michelle Bomberry,…



