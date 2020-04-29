COVID-19
Local News

Local businesses not eligible for federal loan dollars without previous loan

April 29, 2020 73 views

By Donna Duric Writer A $306 million federal Indigenous business relief fund not only comes in the form of an interest free loan, but you are only eligibile if you have had a previous loan with federal Aboriginal Financial Institutions (AFI). The $306 million economic relief for Indigenous businesses announced last week in the wake of COVID-19 could leave thousands of Indigenous business affected by the pandemic in the dark. The funding only applies to businesses that were or are clients of Aboriginal Financial Institutions (AFI) across the country, the Turtle Island News learned. “These measures are for current and former clients of Aboriginal Financial Institutions,” said Martine Stevens, a spokesperson with Indigenous Services Canada. “Other measures for businesses that fall outside of the AFI network may be announced soon.”…

